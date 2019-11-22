Victoria Beckham shares the limelight with Kourtney and Kim Kardashian at exclusive beauty launch The former Spice Girl was celebrating the launch of her new priming moisturiser

Victoria Beckham is usually the most famous person in a room – but on Wednesday the fashion designer had to share the limelight with one of the most famous families in the world… the Kardashians! Victoria invited Kourtney and Kim along to her exclusive Violet Grey x Victoria Beckham Beauty Dinner in Beverly Hills, California, to celebrate the launch of her Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer, developed in partnership with world-renowned stem cell researcher Professor Augustinus Bader.

Victoria posed with Kim, Kourtney, and Violet Grey

Victoria took to her Instagram to share some ultra-glam images of the trio posing up a storm in front of a sweeping grand staircase inside a private mansion. The mum-of-four looked stunning in a plunging cream trouser suit, with contrasted beautifully against Kim and Kourtney's all-black ensembles. One of the images sees Kim – who has her own beauty line, KKW Beauty – playfully pouting next to VB, no doubt in a nod to Victoria's famous alter-ego Posh Spice. Captioning the shot, Victoria wrote: "So much fun celebrating the launch of my new @augustinusbader @victoriabeckhambeauty Priming Moisturizer with @kourtneykardash @kimkardashian @violetgrey x Kisses VB."

VB looks so glam with Kim and Kourtney

Earlier this month, Victoria announced that her first skincare product would be hitting shelves, and she couldn't be any happier to have collaborated on the moisturiser with Augustinus. According to the star, his cream has long been a favourite skincare product in the Beckham household after she was first introduced to it in Australia. "What I love about working with him is that I become quite obsessed with his creams, as is David, we both use them all the time," she said of Augustinus. "You genuinely do see a difference in your skin."

Victoria and Augustinus have worked on her priming moisturiser together

Without getting too technical, Victoria's moisturiser is a concoction of optical powders, micro algae extract, black tea ferment and TFC8. The latter is technology which speeds up the body’s own renewal processes that Augustinus engineered after 30 years of research. On the website, it is said to "support cell turnover, reduce pore size, and increase radiance, all whilst leaving your skin instantly glowing, hydrated and primed for what’s next." It is available to buy online for £92. As Victoria rightly said, who doesn't want a natural glow?

