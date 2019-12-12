Jacqueline Jossa's incredible I'm a Celebrity cake has to be seen to be believed The actress was crowned Queen of the Jungle

Jacqueline Jossa was welcomed home with one of the most incredible cakes we've ever seen! Husband Dan Osbourne treated Jacqueline, who was crowned Queen of the Jungle on Sunday, to a surprise welcome home party, but the star of the show was definitely her towering cake. Created by Red Velvet Events company – which is near Jacqueline's south London home – the fabulous red cake was topped with melted gold icing and a plethora of edible jungle critters.

From ants to white chocolate bugs and glittery green snakes, the amazing creation was more 'work of art' than 'oven baked treat'. Sprinkled with sparkles and framed photos of the EastEnders star's time in the jungle, the cake was finished off with a giant, glitter-dusted reef emblazoned with the words: "Queen of the Jungle." It was so impressive we can imagine the I'm a Celeb star didn't want to eat it!

Jacqueline's cake looked incredible

Dan – who shares the house with his wife and their two daughters – also gave the rest of their home a jungle-themed makeover. Taking to Instagram, the doting dad shared a video of Jaqueline arriving home and finding the house covered with balloons, inflatable crocodiles and best of all a prosecco station and a wall of doughnuts!

It almost looks too good to eat!

It's been a whirlwind couple of days for the mother-of-two, who turned down interview opportunities on morning television on Monday, less than a day after she was crowned Queen of the Jungle. But she soon broke her silence on Instagram, telling her followers: "Hi everybody! Thank you so much for voting for me, if you voted it means the absolute world. I can't believe this is actually happening. I just want to let you all know that I am fine and this has been the best experience of my life."

