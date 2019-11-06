The sweet way Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly is supporting her dad Gordon Ramsay owns restaurants across the globe

Holly Ramsay supported her famous dad in the most delicious way imaginable on Wednesday – not only did she visit his restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, but she even shared the moment on Instagram – that's pretty good marketing if you ask us! Holly uploaded a snap of the restaurant's sleek black-and-white interiors and also tagged the upmarket haunt.

Holly, 19, often shares snaps of herself at dad Gordon's restaurants. In October the teenager took to Instagram to share a photo of herself at Lucky Cat, the 52-year-old's Asian restaurant in Mayfair, and many of her 218,000 followers were quick to reply saying how jealous they were.

Restaurant Gordon Ramsay opened in 1998 and has been awarded an impressive three Michelin stars. Described as offering "unparalleled service and fine dining within an intimate ambiance", the menu is comprised of first-class dishes such as posh Walnut Whips and cured sea trout with carrot, all made with the finest of ingredients.

Lucky Cat, however, offers an Asian menu inspired by the drinking clubs of 1930s Tokyo and the Far East. The sleek restaurant only opened in July, but has already attracted rave reviews and offers impressive, colourful dishes including the likes of sushi, aged pork chops with pear and even a scrumptious sounding Burmese crab masala.

Equally famous is Lucky Cat's cocktail menu. Standout tipples include the White Geisha (Grey Goose vodka, sake syrup, yuzu juice and egg white) and the Shiso Smash (roku gin, shiso leaves, lemon and sugar).

