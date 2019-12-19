Waitrose launches vegan pigs in blankets and more in Christmas dinner range

Gone are the days when Christmas dinners were stressful for vegans. Waitrose has launched an entirely vegan as Waitrose has launched an entirely vegan Christmas range and it's VERY impressive. The easily accessible range is all under £6 and is bursting full of vegan alternatives for you to indulge in; from vegan gravy to pigs in blankets, there is something for everyone.

The newly launched Vegan Streaky Slices are made from seitan and can be paired with Apple and Cranberry Bangers to make the perfect vegan pigs in blankets.

Vegans can also now enjoy pâté at Waitrose! As a starter, customers can choose from a Mushroom & Chestnut Pâté with Red Onion & Balsamic Chutney or a Butternut, Pumpkin Seeds & Pine Nut Pâté with Tomato & Chilli Chutney, both of which are only £2.50. No fear if you are not a pâté fan as there are also delicious Moroccan Mushroom & Chickpea Pittas available, which can be served as canapes.

For mains, Waitrose has launched a Root en Croute for £5.99 that would make a delicious centrepiece on the Christmas dinner table. Filled with roasted carrots marinated in smoky paprika and dill, the Root en Croute comes with a creamy spinach sauce wrapped in a lattice of crisp puff pastry; it's sure to go down a treat with everyone on the big day.

We all know the trimmings are the best part of any Christmas dinner and Waitrose has not disappointed with its vegan side dishes. There is a Vegan Festive Wreath for £5.99 made up of Christmas flavoured mushroom & leek bangers bursting with flavours such as apple and cranberry with a fruity stuffing and crunchy parsley crumb - this is one vegan side that cannot be missed! There are also Glazed Carrots with Cranberries and even Vegan Roasties made with rapeseed oil to ensure they’re suitable for vegans. Christmas sorted.

