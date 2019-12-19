Strictly Come Dancing favourite Janette Manrara has revealed the special meaning behind her favourite bottle of wine – it comes from the same place where she married her husband Aljaz Skorjanec. The Miami-native revealed in an Instagram Story on Wednesday evening that she was enjoying a nightcap from a bottle of Konjičan by Zlati Grič, a winery in Slovenia where she exchanged vows with Aljaz in 2017. Showing off the bottle of pinot, Janette said: "Going to bed, having a little glass of wine, a nightcap to help me fall asleep and this wine is from the place where Aljaz and I got married! Zlati Grič in Slovenia. What a romantic glass."

Janette and Aljaz celebrated their second wedding anniversary in July, and had not one – but three – wedding ceremonies in London, Florida and Slovenia over the course of three weeks. For one of the celebrations, Janette wore an ivory strapless wedding dress that was designed for her by Julien Macdonald, her close friend and former Strictly partner in 2013.

While they’ve already said their vows three times, the couple admitted earlier this year that they wouldn’t rule out doing it all again in the future. "We got married three times, so we had two renewals of the vows done within a week," Aljaz said in an exclusive interview with HELLO!. "But it was a beautiful time, wasn't it?"

Janette, 36, added: "Yes, it was the perfect wedding. Weddings, I guess you could say. I have a few friends actually who have just renewed their vows – Jake Wood and Alison Wood, he was my partner on Strictly in 2014 and they just renewed their vows, and it was so romantic and beautiful to see them do that. So, I don't know, maybe... yes."

