Joe Sugg bought Strictly's Dianne Buswell the most epic 30th birthday cake – take a look

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Dianne Buswell turned 30 on Monday, and her boyfriend Joe Sugg bought her the sweetest gift to celebrate – an extra special birthday cake. The vlogger shared a photo of the colourful confection on Instagram Stories, along with a message to his girlfriend on her milestone birthday.

“Happy birthday @diannebuswell. The only person who is more beautiful than a @flavourtownbakery cake," he captioned a photo of Dianne sat in the kitchen at his apartment, with the cake on the counter alongside her.

Joe Sugg bought Dianne Buswell this amazing birthday cake

The birthday cake appeared to be in honour of Dianne’s love of mermaids, which she often likens herself to due to her vibrant red hair. It had a mermaid’s tail poking out the top of a pink and blue striped cake with chocolate drip detail, while the bottom tier was decorated with multi-coloured swirls. And Dianne definitely appears to be a fan of the tasty cake, as she shared a video of it on Instagram with The Little Mermaid song Under the Sea playing in the background.

Joe was not the only Strictly star to share a sweet message to Dianne on her special day; the birthday girl reposted messages from her friends and co-stars including Amy Dowden and Neil Jones on her Instagram Stories, who she has recently been working with as part of the Strictly: The Professionals live tour.

Dianne shared a peek at the cake on Instagram Stories

"Happy birthday to a crazy, fun, bubbly, CARING lady who I’m lucky enough to call my friend! So many milestones shared together with many more to come. Have the best day babe," Strictly pro Amy wrote. Meanwhile, Chloe Hewitt added: "Happy birthday to my crazy Australian, Ariel friend. You’re the most beautiful person inside and out. Sending you all my love on your special day and I promise I’ll continue to take care of you as your younger, older sister."

