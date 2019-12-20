These banana and strawberry Santa lollipops from Annabel Karmel are utterly adorable and are sure to impress little ones. Quick, easy and a healthier festive treat option, they’ll be a party favourite.
MORE: This Christmas pizza wreath recipe is the ultimate Christmas dinner showstopper
BANANA & STRAWBERRY SANTAS
Makes 6 banana Santas, Preparation time 20 minutes
INGREDIENTS
• 2 large bananas
• 6 strawberries, rinsed and hulled
• 3 large white marshmallows
• 6 mini marshmallows
• 6 wooden skewers
• White writing icing
• Cake decor edible eyes (I get mine from Tesco)
• 6 red M&Ms
INSTRUCTIONS:
Step 1
Slice each banana into 3 pieces to make the Santa faces. Insert a wooden skewer through the middle of the bananas so that there is a little poking out the top.
Step 2
To make your Santa hats, slice each large white marshmallow in half. Push 1 marshmallow on top of each banana using the top end of the wooden skewer. Put 1 large strawberry on top followed by a mini marshmallow.
Step 3
Using writing icing to stick into place, decorate the faces with edible eyes and add red M&Ms for the noses.
Step 4
Be careful to remove the wooden skewers for little ones before tucking in
This recipe is from Celebrity Chef Annabel Karmel. For more information, visit annabelkarmel.com
OTHER: These Christmas cracker shaped sausage rolls are the perfect festive dinner party delight