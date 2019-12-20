These banana and strawberry Santas are a sure-fire way to get the kids eating fruit this Christmas! A healthy Christmas dessert recipe

These banana and strawberry Santa lollipops from Annabel Karmel are utterly adorable and are sure to impress little ones. Quick, easy and a healthier festive treat option, they’ll be a party favourite.

BANANA & STRAWBERRY SANTAS

Makes 6 banana Santas, Preparation time 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

• 2 large bananas

• 6 strawberries, rinsed and hulled

• 3 large white marshmallows

• 6 mini marshmallows

• 6 wooden skewers

• White writing icing

• Cake decor edible eyes (I get mine from Tesco)

• 6 red M&Ms

INSTRUCTIONS:

Step 1

Slice each banana into 3 pieces to make the Santa faces. Insert a wooden skewer through the middle of the bananas so that there is a little poking out the top.

Step 2

To make your Santa hats, slice each large white marshmallow in half. Push 1 marshmallow on top of each banana using the top end of the wooden skewer. Put 1 large strawberry on top followed by a mini marshmallow.

Step 3

Using writing icing to stick into place, decorate the faces with edible eyes and add red M&Ms for the noses.

Step 4

Be careful to remove the wooden skewers for little ones before tucking in

This recipe is from Celebrity Chef Annabel Karmel. For more information, visit annabelkarmel.com

