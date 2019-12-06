Amazon is selling a colour-changing gin infusing kit for less than £6 We know more than one person who’d love this for Christmas

We’ve all got a difficult person on our Christmas shopping list that we have no idea what to buy - but we may have just found the perfect present for those fussy types. Amazon has a deal of the day on an incredible colour-changing gin kit, which allows you to turn up to five bottles of gin from blueish-purple to pink. Far better than your average bottle of pink gin!

The kit, which includes an instruction booklet, blue pea flowers, eco-friendly cotton filter bag, bottle labels, tasting pipette and an earl grey infusion if you fancy changing the taste too, is so easy to use. You just add 750ml inexpensive gin per batch, then wait!

Best of all, it’s on offer as we speak. The kit usually costs £7.99, which we’d consider affordable, but today you can get it for £5.59.

Colour-changing gin-infusing kit, was £7.99, now £5.59, Amazon

Shoppers who’ve purchased the kit previously have been raving about it in the comments. “The flowers do not flavour the gin so the original flavour is not tainted, so it can be added to any of your favourite gins to give a dramatic effect,” one wrote.

Another explained: “When the kit arrived I was sceptical but after following the instructions we had a very vivid purple bottle of Gin that when mixed with tonic turned to a gentle pink. There is no difference to the taste but it looks amazing. A great present or just to serve to guests as a talking piece.”

And you don’t need to stop there if there’s a gin-lover in your life. Marks & Spencer has restocked its snowglobe gin that replaces snow with 23-carat gold leaves and is festively clementine flavoured. The 70cl bottle of clementine gin has the festive scene of a wintery Christmas tree forest printed in the background so that when the bottle is shaken it looks like golden specs of snow are falling around the branches of the trees - and if that doesn't just scream Christmas, then we don't know what does.

That’s another present sorted!

