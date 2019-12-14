This is the special treat that the Queen will be serving at Christmas The Queen has excellent taste…

The official royal family Instagram announced on Saturday that its royal pastry chefs have been busy rustling up plenty of scrumptious cinnamon stars ahead of the big day – they must be a favourite among the family! Kindly, the talented bakers also shared their recipe for the delicately made treats and it's safe to say that we'll be pinching this one.

The post includes two easy to follow preparation videos alongside the caption: "The Royal pastry chefs are excited to share their recipe for ‘Cinnamon Stars’ with you to enjoy over Christmas. #ARoyalChristmas." Many fans asked how to prevent the sweet biscuits from going stale, to which the chefs replied: "To all our followers who have been asking, the Cinnamon Stars will keep in an airtight container for up to two months. Enjoy!"

The video was shared on the royal family's Instagram

Fans were delighted with the post, and added that they couldn't wait to try out the recipe at home.

Full instructions read: "Whip the icing sugar, egg white and lemon juice into a soft peak meringue. Take out 1/3 and set aside. To the remaining meringue add ground almonds, mixed peel, lemon zest, ground cinnamon, ground cloves. Knead the dough together with your hands. Flatten and place a sheet of baking paper on top.

How delicious do they look?

"[Next], roll out to 1com thickness, remove paper from top. Spread over the 1/3 meringue from earlier. Keeping it as smooth as possible. Cut into shapes with a knife or cutters – be creative! Star, diamond and moon shapes work well."

Now for the baking part! The instructions continue: "Bake in the oven at 160C fan until you are able to gently lift the edges off the paper." The final part? Decorating! "Decorate… and enjoy!"

