You'd never be able to tell this mince pie recipe was gluten-free! A delicious gluten-free mince pie recipe

Are you gluten-free? Well, that doesn't mean you have to miss out on the all-important mince pies this Christmas as Dove Farm has shared a gluten-free mince pie recipe and trust us when we say, you won't even be able to taste the difference they are that delicious!

MORE: This mince pie recipe with orange and cinnamon crumble topping is a gamechanger

GLUTEN-FREE STAR MINCE TARTS

INGREDIENTS

• 200g/7oz Doves Farm Plain White Flour Free from Gluten

• 100g/4oz butter (use vegan butter if liked), softened

• 6 tbsp cold water

• 200g/7oz gluten-free mincemeat

• 1 tbsp apricot jam

• Sifted icing sugar, for dusting

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Start by making the shortcrust pastry. Sift the flour into a large mixing bowl, add the butter and, using a fork, mash it into the flour until it has the appearance of breadcrumbs.

Step 2

Stir in the water and bring together into a soft ball of dough (it may appear a little wet but will absorb the liquid). Wrap in clingfilm and rest the pastry in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.

Step 3

Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 190°C, 375°F, Gas 5 and lightly oil 2 x 12 hole jam tart tins.

Step 4

Roll out half the pastry between 2 pieces of lightly floured clingfilm or parchment paper until about 1mm/1/8in thick.

Step 5

Using a pastry cutter, cut out the circles from the pasty and then gently press them into the prepared tins.

Step 6

Put a teaspoon of mincemeat into each pastry case and set aside.

Step 7

Roll out the remaining pastry and cut out the star shapes and then gently press these over the mincemeat.

Step 8

Bake in the preheated oven for 25 minutes or until the pastry is crisp and golden. Remove from the oven and brush the pastry stars with a little apricot jam returning to the oven for a further 5 minutes.

Step 9

Remove the mince tarts from the oven, cool slightly and then lightly dust with icing sugar to serve.

This recipe is from Dove Farms. For more information on Doves Farm, the award-winning, family-owned Wiltshire miller specialising in Free From and Organic flours and food visit dovesfarm.co.uk for more free from recipe inspiration.

OTHER: Mary Berry's Christmas cake bites recipe is the ultimate Christmas party hit