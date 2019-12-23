Zoe Sugg's amazing Christmas cake came with its own gingerbread village

If you know anything about YouTube sensation Zoe Sugg (aka Zoella) then you will know that when it comes to festivities - especially Christmas - she doesn't do anything by halves. On Friday the 29-year-old internet star, and her long-term boyfriend Alfie Deyes, held a Christmas party for the staff who work at their company A to Z creatives, and it's safe to say the Christmas cake stole the show.

MORE: Zoe Sugg's gorgeous guest bedroom will make you want to redecorate

Made by Flavourtown bakery, the multiple tiered cake came with various different flavoured tiers including a caramel sponge spiced with cinnamon, ginger and clove and Zoe's favourite addition of creamy pockets of cheesecake baked into the cake - wow. The showstopper came decorated in the traditional Christmas colours of red and green, styled in various different patterns, dripping icing and festive sprinkles, but the best part? The cake even had a gingerbread village decorating the top. Yes, really.

Taking to Instagram, the creators posted an image of the epic cake with some behind the scenes details of the design. Explaining how special the gingerbread additions were, they revealed: "Every one of those teeny tiny gingerbread houses was hand made, cut to size and hand-piped by the Flavourtown elves."

Zoe also took to her personal Instagram to thank Flavourtown

However, it appears that some praise for the creation of the cake also goes to Zoe herself. In the same post, the bakery took the opportunity to thank her for her support but also for her design ideas, writing: "We just wanted to say a HUGE thank you to @zoesugg for her amazing support for Flavourtown and for always coming up with epic ideas for cakes!" Do this woman's talents know no bounds?!

Christmas Cheesecake, £60, Flavourtown Bakery

BUY NOW

Zoe returned the thanks to Flavourtown bakery in her YouTube video documenting the Christmas party, saying: "We've had an amazing delivery from the guys at Flavourtown, who as you know is just the best cake you'll ever eat ever!" If you fancy indulging on your own Flavourtown Christmas cake, they have a slightly smaller but just a gorgeous Christmas cheesecake available to buy on their website… you'll just have to tackle the gingerbread village yourself, good luck!

OTHER: Zoella left 'howling' after learning her face is being used to sell ironing boards