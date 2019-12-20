Charley Webb celebrated her son Bowie's fourth birthday on Thursday with an incredible cake – which was made by husband Matthew Wolfenden! The impressive two-tiered creation was based on the Nickelodeon TV series Henry Danger, and it looked absolutely delicious. The blue, yellow and red cake featured edible superhero masks, which resembled the ones worn by main characters Captain Man and his sidekick Henry Hart, and lay on a bed of blue icing. But one cake didn't appear to be enough for Charley, as she revealed Matthew's creation wasn't the only sweet treat Bowie would be having. Sharing a picture on her Instagram Stories, she captioned the image: "Cake number one, made by Daddy."

How talented is dad Matthew?

The Emmerdale star's day of birthday organising comes after she revealed youngest son, Ace, is having difficulty sleeping. Once a good little sleeper, the actress explained on Wednesday that recently his sleeping habits have changed for the worse, before asking fellow parents for any advice or help they may have.

The doting mum explained: "So, Ace has stopped sleeping. What we used to do, is put him down between seven and half seven, and he would sleep for a good few hours before he would moan. Now, you put him down, he goes to sleep, and then within 15 minutes, 20 minutes, he's awake, crying. So, I'm wondering if anyone else has had this, because he's just not sleeping at all now through the night. He just wakes up constantly, and I am exhausted."

Charley has had difficulty with getting baby Ace to sleep

Charley shared the advice she'd been given on Thursday, updating her followers on her Stories as she wrote: "So, the advice about sleep that I've been given. Start weaning. Put him down later (that's impossible, he's absolutely exhausted by bedtime). Just his age. Teething. I think it's just something we need to go with, he was actually better last night. Still woke up but settled much quicker. He's definitely teething, has been for ages but no teeth yet."

Charley welcomed her third son, Ace, in July, and also shares Buster, nine, and Bowie, with fellow Emmerdale star Matthew.

