Christmas is well and truly over! But at least we're not the only ones suffering from the January blues. Lisa Faulkner has opened up about her own mental health in a candid confession on Instagram – and even given her followers a delicious-looking way to cope with the post-holiday slump. Sharing a photo of some mouth-watering chocolate cake that she baked for her and her daughter Billie, Lisa captioned the image: "Felt a little blue this afternoon… back to school feeling I suppose so I baked a chocolate cake for my girl with no icing just the way we like it and we sat and had cups of tea and cake and watched old eps of #gavinandstacey. Don’t know if I’m ready to go back to work and her go back to school. I have loved these holidays. I have to say the chocolate cake made us feel much better!!!"

Lisa baked some chocolate goodies to cope with feeling blue

Lisa adopted her now 13-year-old daughter when she was just 15-months-old with ex-husband Chris Coghill. Of course, Billie now lives with Lisa and her new husband John Torode and shares their passion for cooking. Speaking to HELLO! in 2018, Lisa said: "I think what's lovely about cooking is that it's universal. You can cook with your son, you can cook with your daughter. You can cook with your nieces, nephews, friends... My daughter is ten, and it's that thing where sometimes they want to tell you something but they don't want to look at you all the time. And what's great about cooking is that you're doing stuff, so you can get loads out of them!"

MORE: Lisa Faulkner shares gorgeous behind-the-scenes photo from wedding to John Torode

Lisa with her daughter Billie in 2011

Lisa added: "Billie loves cooking. Rather than baking, she actually prefers to cook food. She wants to have everybody say, 'Oh Billie, that tasted delicious!'" The teenager is clearly at the centre of her world but because Lisa didn’t give birth, she felt she had to earn the right to be a mother. She added: "It took a long time to take ownership of the word. That sounds weird because you don’t ‘own’ your children – and of course I don’t own Billie: she has her own life. But at first I had this feeling of, ‘Is she mine?'

WATCH: Lisa Faulkner shows us how to cook a perfect asparagus tart

MORE: See Lisa Faulkner's gorgeous second wedding dress

"I never realised how very much my daughter would surprise me. Every day is something different, it's a challenge every day in a new way. I don't mean that in a bad way. You never know if you're getting it wrong or right. You just have to get in there and hope it comes out alright in the wash! And the other thing is… I said to Billie this morning, I never knew I could love somebody the way I love you."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.