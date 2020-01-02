Peter Andre shares rare video of daughter Amelia on the slopes during family ski holiday

Peter Andre tends to keep his youngest two children out of the public eye, but on Thursday he delighted his Instagram followers by sharing a rare video of his daughter Amelia on the slopes during their skiing holiday in France. The dad-of-four said it had "made my day" to see the five-year-old improving her skiing skills, after being encouraged by her mum Emily MacDonagh.

"This has made my day. Amelia first day on a blue run. Yay. Nice work mum for encouraging her," Peter captioned the clip, which showed Amelia skiing with an instructor, wearing a pink Hello Kitty helmet and patterned ski jacket.

Peter Andre shared a rare video of his daughter Amelia skiing

Peter and Emily rung in the New Year at the French ski resort with Amelia, her younger brother Theo, three, and his two children Junior and Princess from his previous marriage to Katie Price. The Mysterious Girl singer has shared several photos from the family holiday on Instagram, including a sweet snap showing Princess, Amelia and Theo all holding hands as they walked through the snow together on New Year's Day.

As well as spending lots of time skiing, Peter also took to the stage on New Year's Eve at the ski lodge they are staying at, providing entertainment to his family and the rest of the guests at the resort.

The family are on a ski trip in France

Although Peter often features his oldest children across his social media pages, the singer hides Amelia and Theo's faces when posting photos or videos of them so that they can have a more private childhood. He previously revealed to Closer magazine: "Emily's one of those parents that doesn't want it, so I've got to respect that." The former I'm A Celebrity star added: "I still get away with little things... There have been times where I've posted stuff and you can't really see the kids' faces…I post photos of them because I'm proud of them and of these beautiful moments but I also understand that not everyone wants that."

