Victoria Beckham has a passion for healthy food, teaming clean eating with daily fitness regimes in order to maintain her slim physique. The fashion designer often shares pictures of her culinary choices - and this week was no exception. The 45-year-old uploaded a snapshot of her delicious-looking dinner on Instagram Stories; spicy prawn courgette, featuring an array of vibrant vegetables. It comes days after Victoria shared a picture of a homemade breakfast, prepared for her by daughter Harper.

"First thing I do every morning is… 2 tsp of Apple Cider Vinegar," Victoria shared alongside a photo of her Bragg Organic Apple Cider Vinegar on her kitchen table. "Followed by… fresh lemon squeezed into boiling water." She then shared a look at the breakfast created by her youngest child – chia seeds with almond milk, with a "random raspberry" added for good measure.

MORE: Victoria Beckham showcases dance moves at family's NYE party – complete with incredible firework display

Victoria famously complements her healthy eating with a vigorous exercise regime. "I get up quite early, around 6am, and do an hour in the gym before the kids get up, then I give them breakfast and David or I take them to school," she previously told The Times. "I'll then fit in another hour's workout before I go to the office. I'm very disciplined, I have to be. It's really the only time in the day I get to myself."

VIDEO: David and Victoria Beckham's best marriage moments

The former Spice Girl recently opened up about her body image and confidence in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, saying it had taken her "a long, long time" to accept her flaws. Victoria said: "Do I think of myself as beautiful? No, absolutely not. But I make the best of what I have. I see my imperfections and flaws and I smile: it’s who I am and I’m not going to try to change that. It’s taken me a long, long time to recognise that by 45 years old, actually I'm alright." The star added that with four children and her husband David Beckham, she is content and is now happy with her body. Growing up, she said, "you obsess over the silliest of things".