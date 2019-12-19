Victoria Beckham reveals delicious dessert that Harper is a pro at making - and it's so easy The former Spice Girl enjoyed some quality time with her daughter

Victoria Beckham took to Instagram on Wednesday night, and if her social media page is anything to go by, she and her eight-year-old daughter had the best night in together. The doting mum revealed that her daughter had made herself some strawberries dipped in chocolate – and by the looks of things, Harper even melted the chocolate in hot water herself!

The former Spice Girl kicked off the evening with a rosemary-spiked cocktail in front of the fire, and the eco-conscious Victoria made sure to use a bamboo straw with her drink. Next, the mother-of-four shared a video of chocolate being melted in boiling water, and added the caption: "And while mummy has a well-deserved drink Harper enjoys some chocolate strawberries." Little Harper could then be seen dipping a ripe strawberry into the bowl of freshly melted chocolate.

Harper made some scrumptious looking chocolate-dipped strawberries

Victoria is known for loving her food, and on Monday, the designer created a blog post about her favourite restaurants, and two of them are here in London.

Victoria enjoyed a cocktail

According to the star, if you're looking for a delicious meal or a date night in London, you might want to consider a trip to Davies and Brook at Claridge’s hotel, headed up by chef Daniel Humm. Daniel, who is widely known for New York's Eleven Madison Park, brings his background in Europe into his dishes, and Victoria's recommendations from the menu include the short rib with mint and roasted duck.

In the mood for a more Mediterranean meal? There's no need to jump on a plane. According to VB, all you need to do is head to Soho’s Golden Square for a taste of the Riviera at Folie. With interiors inspired by the glamour of the 1960s and 70s, guests can satisfy their hunger with some French and Italian-inspired dishes created with seasonal ingredients from local farmers. Executive Head Chef Christophe Marleix offers up fresh fish such as the Dover sole, lemon, capers and plankton as well as an array of delicious cocktails to sip on.

