This healthy equivalent to beans on toast is Vegan and full of antioxidants The added Turmeric also makes it anti-inflammatory

A vegan spin on beans on toast. This heart-filling and belly-warming dish is the breakfast of champions and also has the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits of turmeric alongside some delicious warming flavours.

TURMERIC BAKED BEANS, POTATO HASH AND SAUTEED GREENS

Serves 2, Preparation time 15 minutes, Cooking time 25 minutes

INGREDIENTS

For the potato hash

• 3 medium-large potatoes, peeled and chopped

• 1 tbsp vegan butter

For the baked beans

• 2 tsp coconut oil

• 1 red onion, peeled and finely diced

• 1 clove garlic, crushed

• 1 x 400g tin haricot beans, rinsed and drained

• 1 tsp ground turmeric

• 1 tsp ground cumin

• 1/4 tsp ground nutmeg

• 1 tbsp coconut sugar

• 1-2 tsp vegetable stock

• 125ml/4 1/2fl oz tomato purée

• ½ x 400g tin chopped tomatoes

• 1 tbsp coconut cream

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

To serve

• Sautéed greens and mushrooms

• Hummus

• Sesame seeds (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS:

Step 1.

First, prepare the hash. Cook the potatoes in a large pan of lightly salted boiling water until tender. Remove from heat and rinse in water.

Step 2.

In a non-stick frying pan, simply fry the potatoes with the vegan butter over a medium heat until the potatoes are slightly crispy and broken up.

Step 3.

For the baked beans, heat the coconut oil in a non-stick frying pan and sauté the onion and garlic until fragrant and browned. Add the beans, spices, coconut sugar, vegetable stock, tomato purée and canned tomatoes. Simmer for 5-6 minutes over a medium heat. Stir in the coconut cream, remove from the heat and season.

Step 4.

Serve the beans and potato hash with sautéed greens and mushrooms sprinkled with sesame seeds, if using, and topped with a dollop of hummus.

This recipe is by Sam Murphy from her book So Beautifully Real (published by Blink Publishing, RRP £16.99) Keep up to date with Sam on Instagram

