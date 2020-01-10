A Vegan coleslaw recipe that will blow your mind - it even includes Vegan mayonnasie You won't believe it's plant-based!

This is an awesome way to up your salad game and to use up any salad vegetables that are lying around in your fridge. Shred and finely slice everything, toss it together with the dressing and you have one killer salad

SUPER GREENS SLAW

Serves 1-2, Preparation time 20-25 minutes

INGREDIENTS

• 75-100g/3-4oz finely chopped and stemmed kale

• 1 tbsp olive oil

• 1 tsp Himalayan sea salt

• 50-100g/2-4oz finely shredded red cabbage

• 2 carrots, peeled with a julienne peeler

• 2–3 handfuls chopped spring onion

• 3-4 tbsp freshly chopped parsley

• 4-5 tbsp seeds of choice (e.g. pumpkin, sunflower, sesame)

For the maple and tahini mayo

• 3-4 tbsp tahini

• 3 tbsp apple cider vinegar

• Juice of 1/2 lemon

• 75ml/3fl oz maple syrup

• Generous pinch of salt, or to taste

• Pinch of ground black pepper

• Hot water, to thin, if needed

INSTRUCTIONS:

Step 1.

In a large bowl, mix the kale, olive oil and salt. Gently massage the kale with your hands until it begins to break up and soften. You don’t want it soggy, so be careful not to over-work.

Step 2.

To prepare the maple and tahini mayo, simply whisk everything in a bowl until you reach your desired consistency.

Step 3.

Gently toss the kale mixture and the remaining salad ingredients together. Add the maple and tahini mayo and toss together thoroughly.

Step 4.

Serve immediately or store covered in the refrigerator for up to 2 days until you are ready to serve.

This recipe is by Sam Murphy from her book So Beautifully Real (published by Blink Publishing, RRP £16.99) Keep up to date with Sam on Instagram