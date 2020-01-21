The dinner Charley Webb made for her son Buster will make you so hungry The Emmerdale star shared her son's meal on Instagram

Charley Webb took to Instagram on Tuesday night to share with her followers the delicious-looking meal she made for son Buster, nine, and his friend – a vegan pizza!

Alongside a GIF of the pizza being removed from the oven, the Emmerdale actress added: "Cooking a homemade vegan pizza for Buster and his friend. Interested to see if he notices the difference." The pizza was covered with vegan cheese, plum tomatoes and basil leaves for good measure. Our tummies are rumbling!

Charley shared the snap on Instagram

It sounds like one day in the near future Charley might have another little mouth to feed… Speaking on Friday at the VIP Launch of Inflata Nation in Peterborough, the mother-of-three opened up about the prospect of having a fourth child, saying: "Once you have three you might as well have 20."

MORE: Charley Webb reveals sons' close bond in incredible video

Charley's three sons

MORE: Emmerdale's Charley Webb hints at future baby plans after welcoming third child

The Debbie Dingle actress, who shares sons Buster, Bowie, four, and little Ace, six months, with husband Matthew Wolfenden, elaborated: "Three at the moment is a lot, but I sort of think once you’ve got three you might as well have 20 because it’s just chaos. My house is chaos, but good fun though."

Also on Friday, the doting mum proved just how close her family is with an adorable video of her son Buster playing with Ace in a cardboard box. Taking to Instagram, Charley shared a video of the pair hiding in the box alongside a cuddly toy, and they both look as though they're having plenty of fun! Charley added the caption: "Making use of the box. We might even decorate it. Love a cardboard den."

Charley is known for sharing snaps of her three sons with her followers, and often asks them for advice on parenting. We can't wait to hear whether or not Buster was able to tell that his dinner on Tuesday was vegan!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.