This is the London chef that Victoria Beckham has her eye on The former Spice Girl said the London restaurant is on her list of must-visit places

Victoria Beckham has posted about Michelin star chef Tom Aiken on her website, adding that his new restaurant, Muse, located in Belgravia, is one of the restaurants she's most excited to dine at in 2020. Writing on her blog, the fashion designer offered readers a brief background of the chef, and added information about his new restaurant.

WATCH: Celebrities who love Victoria Beckham's designs

The post read: "It’s fitting that Tom Aiken’s latest restaurant, Muse, is located inside a converted mews house in Belgravia. The youngest chef to earn two Michelin stars, Aiken’s approach is for diners to be immersed in their environments. Two floors, both with open kitchens, greet guests and invite them to participate in the six or ten-course tasting menus which take their cues from the chef’s personal and professional experiences."

MORE: Victoria and David Beckham look incredible on date night in Paris

Tom Aiken's new restaurant, Muse

MORE: Victoria Beckham divides fans after sharing a picture of daughter Harper

Other restaurants included in the post, titled "The restaurants we can't wait to try in 2020", included two New York restaurants, Casa Cruz and Le Veau d'Or, one in Paris, Cheval Blanc, and a fifth in Miami, Cote.

The fashion designer often tips readers of her website off to some of the hottest new restaurants in the world. In December, the mother-of-four revealed her two favourite places to eat in London, and they look incredible.

Firstly, the former Spice Girl suggested a trip to Davies and Brook at Claridge’s hotel, headed up by chef Daniel Humm. Daniel, who is widely known for New York's Eleven Madison Park, brings his background in Europe into his dishes, and Victoria's recommendations from the menu include the short rib with mint and roasted duck.

Secondly, Victoria sang the praises of Soho’s Golden Square for a taste of the Mediterranean, where Executive Head Chef Christophe Marleix offers up fresh fish such as the Dover sole, lemon, capers and plankton as well as an array of delicious cocktails to sip on. With interiors inspired by the 1960s and 70s, it sounds like the perfect place to spend a Friday night.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.