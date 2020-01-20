Want a faster alternative to a classic Mexican chilli? Well, look no further! Hello Fresh!'s chilli recipe using sausage meat is the genius way to pack as much flavour as possible into your cooking in as short a time as possible. Using sausage meat works wonders as it's already well seasoned and packed with delicious herbs and spices, plus this recipe also comes with a recipe for homemade tortilla chips so you can feed all you Mexican needs!

SPICY SAUSAGE CHILLI WITH HOMEMADE TORTILLA CHIPS

Serves 2, Preparation & cooking time 35 minutes

INGREDIENTS

• 1 leek

• 1 clove garlic

• 1 red pepper

• ½ a bunch of chives

• Olive oil, for cooking

• 4 spicy sausages

• 1 x 400g tin mixed kidney beans

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 1 ½ tsp smoked paprika

• 1 ½ tsp ground cumin

• 1 x 400g chopped tomatoes

• 1 Beef Stock Pot

• 2 wholemeal tortillas

• 1 x 120g pot natural yoghurt

Step 1.

First prepare the vegetables. Remove the root and dark green tops from the leek, cut it in half lengthways and thinly slice into half moons. Rinse and drain well. Peel and grate the garlic or use a garlic press. Halve the red pepper, remove the core and chop into 1cm/1/2in chunks. Snip the chives into 5mm/1/4in pieces.

Step 2.

For the chilli, put a large frying pan on a medium high heat with a drizzle of olive oil. Add the leek and red pepper and cook for 5 minutes until soft. Don't worry if they colour slightly, this will just add to the flavour!

Step 3.

Remove the sausage meat from its skin (discard the skin). Drain and rinse the kidney beans in a colander.

Step 4.

Once the pepper is soft, add the sausage meat and cook until browned, about 5 minutes. Use a spoon to break it up while it cooks. Add a pinch of salt and freshly ground black pepper. Add the garlic, smoked paprika and ground cumin and cook for 1 minute more. Pour in the chopped tomatoes.

Refill the tin a quarter with water and add to the pan as well. Stir in the beef Stock Pot then add the kidney beans. Cook until thick, 10-12 minutes.

Step 5.

While the chilli cooks, make the tortilla chips.

Step 6.

Preheat the oven to 200°C, 400°F, Gas 6. Cut each tortilla into 8 triangles (we used one tortilla per person but if you want to use 2 per person, that’s fine – you have enough!). Place the chips on a lined baking tray in a single layer and drizzle over some olive oil. Sprinkle over a pinch of salt and a good grinding of black pepper. Pop on the top shelf of the preheated oven and bake for 4-5 minutes. Keep an eye on them to make sure they don't burn!

Step 7.

Taste the chilli and add more salt and black pepper if necessary. Serve the chilli in bowls with a spoonful of yoghurt on top and a sprinkling of chives. Place the tortilla chips on the side of the bowl (for scooping purposes)!

This recipe is from Hello Fresh, for more recipes like this or for more information, visit www.hellofresh.co.uk

