Charley Webb has revealed that there might be more children on the way! Speaking exclusively from the VIP Launch of Inflata Nation in Peterborough, the Emmerdale actress explained that she hasn't ruled out expanding her family, adding that "once you have three you might as well have 20."

The Debbie Dingle actress, who shares sons Buster, nine, Bowie, four, and little Ace, six months, with husband Matthew Wolfenden, elaborated: "Three at the moment is a lot, but I sort of think once you’ve got three you might as well have 20 because it’s just chaos. My house is chaos, but good fun though."

Could the three boys soon have another sibling to play with?

It's no surprise that the doting mum opened up about the prospect of having more children, as the star is notoriously open when it comes to her family and parenting. On Friday night, the mother-of-three proved just how close her family is with an adorable video of her son Buster playing with her youngest boy Ace in a cardboard box. Taking to Instagram, Charley shared a video of the pair hiding in the box alongside a cuddly toy, and they both look as though they're having plenty of fun! Charley added the caption: "Making use of the box. We might even decorate it. Love a cardboard den."

Charley often shares snaps of her children

Charley is known for sharing snaps of her three sons with her followers, and often asks them for advice on parenting. Earlier in January, the doting mum shared a sweet post about how she found putting her baby son, Ace, to bed on New Year's eve "emotional".

Charley at the Inflata Nation event

Taking once again to Instagram, the proud mum posted a clip where she spoke quietly to the camera about her youngster. She said: "So Ace is going down for the last night in 2019, the year he was born, that feels so weird - and it's the end of the decade. My little bubba." She captioned the video: "Meant to post this last night. I always feel so emotional putting the kids to bed on NY." We can totally relate!

