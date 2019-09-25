Charley Webb’s son Bowie shows off new talent for cooking – and we're impressed The Emmerdale actress posted a photo of her son hard at work!

Emmerdale star Charley Webb's son Bowie may only be three years old, but he's already a talented and hard-working young boy, as her Instagram account proves. The mum-of-three shared a new photo to her stories on Wednesday afternoon which showed her middle child rubbing his hands together in front of a large bowl of dough. He wore an apron over his blue sweater, his adorable blond hair reaching his shoulders, and appeared absorbed in his task.

Charley shares three children with her husband Matthew Wolfenden

The 31-year-old captioned the photo: "Homemade pasta by chef Bowie," adding a small Italian flag. Charley, who has played Debbie Dingle on the Yorkshire soap since 2002, shares three sons with her husband and co-star, Matthew Wolfenden, who plays David Metcalfe. The couple married in February 2018 after many years together, with their fellow Emmerdale star Lucy Pargeter acting as bridesmaid.

READ: Emmerdale star Charley Webb's son shows off incredible singing voice in new video

Charley recently caused a sensation when she posted a video showing her and her husband's oldest son, nine-year-old Buster, singing Eddie Vedder's track Tonight You Belong To Me alongside Katie Hill, 16, who plays Charley's on-screen daughter Sarah Sugden. Fans were blown away by his talent, commenting: "Wow, gave me goosebumps, just beautiful," and: "Wow, that little man has some voice," among other gushing compliments.

Three-year-old Bowie was hard at work making pasta

Charley and Matthew also share youngest son Ace Gene. The stars announced they were expecting back in February and Charley gave birth on 26 July. She is currently on maternity leave, and clearly enjoying spending time with her boys before she returns to set. Most recently, the new mum took her oldest children with her to the launch of the McDonald's Happy Readers campaign in Harrogate.

MORE: Emmerdale's Charley Webb starts new parenting discussion after posting sweet photo of lookalike son Buster

Charley's Emmerdale character has temporarily relocated to Scotland but is expected to return as her daughter Sarah seems at risk of being led astray by new character Danny, played by Denise Welch's son Louis Healy, setting up a potential confrontation in the next few months.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.