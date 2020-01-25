Holly Willoughby shared the thoughtful gift her niece Lola gave her on Friday night – and we're so emotional over it. Taking to her Instagram, the This Morning presenter revealed that Lola had added Holly's son Chester into the dedication of the book she wrote six years ago with her sister Kelly. Sharing a snapshot of the original copy and Lola's DIY version which had "And Chester" added to the end, Holly wrote: "When my sister @ladywilloughby and I wrote #schoolforstars six years ago now... little Chester wasn’t in our dedication as he was but a wish and a prayer... last night my sister started reading the books to my niece Lola when she discovered Lola had done a little cut and paste work not wanting Chester to be left out... Lola... we love you... such a beautiful heart... she was right...we weren’t quite complete yet…" Aww!!

Holly's followers were equally touched by Lola's thoughtful addition to the book, with one commenting: "Arhhhh so so sweet... what a lovely close-knit family you have holly... good fortune to you all." Another said: " Wow!! What a beautiful, thoughtful thing to do!! Xxx well done Lola," and a third added: "Holly that is the sweetest thing your sister must be so proud."

Earlier this week, Holly gave an insight into her parenting techniques during a segment on This Morning about boys having long hair at school, which quickly turned into a discussion about head lice. Referring to her eight-year-old daughter Belle, Holly said: "I've got young children, similar age… my daughter, she's got long hair, she always wants to wear her hair down at school and I always say to her, 'You can't darling, you have to put it up'. Because I always hate it when that dreaded letter comes round and there's head lice in the school and they've all got their heads together."

Holly is very private about her children

Holly shares her three children, Belle, Chester and Harry with her TV presenter husband Dan Baldwin. The couple are notoriously private about their home life, with Holly shielding the children's faces on Instagram and only showing snaps of them from the back.

