Last week was ALL about Stacey Solomon's incredible colour-coordinated crisp hanger. Who knew it was possible to hang crisps from shower curtain rings inside one's cupboard? Well, now we all do. The level of Stacey's kitchen organisation is up there with her close friend Mrs Hinch – the crisp hanger even had its own segment on Loose Women! Ready for part two? On Sunday, Stacey posted a clip on her Instagram Stories saying: "I've had so many messages saying 'Where do you keep the extra crisps that don't fit on the rail?' So I thought I'd quickly show you." We can't wait for this…

The TV star continued: "Basically when I was doing the kitchen [points to bottom of cupboards by floor] under here I was like, it's such a waste of space… it's such a shame that there's nothing under there. And the builder was like, why don't you get plinth drawers? I was like, what is a plinth drawer? Let me show you – this is a plinth drawer and it's where I keep all of the spare crisps."

We don't know about you, but we've never heard of a plinth drawer. We have to agree with Stacey though; they look pretty amazing for maximising storage in your kitchen. She wrote on one clip: "Plinth drawers changed my life."

So now we know the full 'crisp storage' story in Stacey's house we can all rest easy. Some fans have been wondering how the mum-of-three has time to keep her house in such tip-top shape. The star explained on Loose Women: "In my defence, the boys were at their dads', the baby sleeps three times a day and Joe was at Dancing on Ice."

Stacey said she likes to "tidy round and put things in their place" when she gets the opportunity, adding that wasn't even the extent of her organisation, as she had also displayed sachets of rice and pasta in the same way as the crisps.