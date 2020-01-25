David Beckham reveals incredible culinary skills - and even Gordon Ramsay is impressed The former footballer was very 'proud' of his efforts in the kitchen

David Beckham is proving to be quite the master chef after he tackled a difficult dish to celebrate Chinese New Year on Friday. The former footballer shared an Instagram video of himself making a batch of dumplings – and while that may not sound very difficult, they are quite hard to master. The dough must be rolled out just enough to create an even surface and getting the filling ratio right so they don't split when you cook them, or melt away because of a lack of filling, takes some practice. But David had every right to be pleased with himself as his dumplings looked delicious!

Sharing the clip on Instagram, David can be seen stacking the filling in the centre of the dough before brushing some water around the edges to help the dough to stick and then placing them in a steamer. Captioning the clip, he wrote: "Wishing you all a Happy Lunar New Year. I must say I am quite proud of my first attempt at making dumplings!" His close friend and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay was even impressed with his efforts and commented: "Decent job."

David was very proud of him dumplings

David is known for being a foodie and often shares snaps or videos of himself cooking in the kitchen. He even has the luxury of visiting some of the finest restaurants around the world – and just so happens to be close friends with perhaps one of the most established chefs, Gordon.

David is a known foodie and often cooks at home

While it's not clear if Gordon has ever given David any cooking lessons, he has given the former footballer's children some guidance in the kitchen. Speaking to Miss Vogue in 2015, David's eldest son Brooklyn opened up about the skills he had learned from the celebrity chef, saying: "I actually really enjoy cooking. Gordon Ramsay taught me how to do a great beef wellington."

