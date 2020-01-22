Stacey Solomon is so organised she even hangs up her crisps – see photo The Loose Women star has divided opinion among her fans

She's become best friends with Mrs Hinch in recent months, and it appears that Stacey Solomon has picked up some organisation tips from the cleaning influencer, going so far as to even hang up packets of crisps inside her kitchen cupboards! The Loose Women star divided opinion among fans after sharing a look at her cleaning hack on Instagram, alongside photos of her super-organised drawer devoted to tech cables, and a basket especially for her "ugly mugs".

Sharing a look inside her kitchen cupboard on Tuesday, Stacey wrote on Instagram Stories: "I'm sorry if no one wants to see this, but this is exactly what I'm doing right here right now and so this is all I have as content for you guys. Got to stay true to yourself."

The 30-year-old had clipped packets of crisps onto spare shower curtain rings on a rod inside her kitchen cabinet, and had even gone so far as to colour co-ordinate the snacks. Speaking on Loose Women about her bizarre tidying hack on Wednesday, Stacey admitted she didn't understand how it had escalated so much and why people were so shocked.

Stacey Solomon has hung packets of crisps on hooks inside her cupboard

"In my defence, the boys were at their dads', the baby sleeps three times a day and Joe was at Dancing on Ice," she joked, adding that she likes to "tidy round and put things in their place" when she gets the opportunity. The mum-of-three revealed that wasn't even the extent of her organisation, as she had also displayed sachets of rice and pasta in the same way.

Stacey's photos even revealed that she has a basket for "ugly mugs", which she doesn't think are worthy of a place in her cabinet with glass doors, where she has stocked up on plain white IKEA mugs especially for display.

Stacey also has a basket for her "ugly mugs"

The TV personality recently went for a shopping spree in the Swedish homeware store with Mrs Hinch and their baby sons, where she splashed out on lots of pieces to get her new kitchen organised, including several glass jars, jugs and wicker baskets. "Just got home and realised I have a jar obsession, I must stop," she captioned a photo of her new purchases.

