Marks & Spencer launches a heart-shaped PIZZA for Valentine's Day (and the sausage heart is back!)

This is not a drill! Marks & Spencer’s has officially released a brand new heart-shaped pizza in honour of Valentine’s Day and we are absolutely here for it. Perfect for you and yours, this hand-stretched sourdough pizza is topped with Italian tomato sauce, creamy Italian mozzarella and sweet, slow roasted Santarella cherry tomatoes marinated in oregano, garlic and oil - delicious! Sure to go down a treat with your other half - if you’re willing to share, that is. The pizza has been aptly named Pizza My Heart, and is priced at just £5.50 ahead of Valentine’s Day and we are officially in love. Perfect for a low-key night in, what could be better than a cuddle on the sofa with an Italian oven-baked pizza, a bottle of wine and your latest Netflix obsession? Sounds good to us.

RELATED: M&S has revealed its Valentine's Day range featuring a stunning pink bag

Offering a wide variety of Valentine’s Day treats, M&S also revealed that it'll be bringing back 2019’s best-selling heart-shaped sausages, available now and priced at £6.

Our advice? Act fast because this time last year the Love Sausage practically flew off shelves within minutes! If you’re looking to score major points across the board with your special one, M&S recommends serving the sausage heart alongside wholegrain mustard, mashed potatoes and greens - bon appétit!

MORE: Bake this cute sweetheart cake for your beau on Valentine's Day - see the recipe

Joined by the Give A Little Love Sausage special - a two-pack of smaller heart-shaped sausages infused with truffle and wrapped in smoked bacon - there’s plenty on offer whether you’re looking for a hearty main or a light appetiser. With an array of Valentine’s Day deals and services at your disposal, you can also head to M&S for free next-day delivery on their range of Valentine’s flowers - just make sure to place your order by 2pm on 13 February. Selling a collection of many bountiful blooms, including a dozen red roses for just £20, new this year is the Dozen Red Roses Letterbox Gift that can be posted if your recipient is out. You can thank us later!

READ: 30 Valentine's Day gifts for her - we're talking cute, creative & unique gifts she's certain to love