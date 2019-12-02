Marks & Spencer's sell-out snowglobe gin is back in stock

We've always known that Marks & Spencer does Christmas well but the big bosses may have outdone themselves this year by releasing a snowglobe gin! That's right, this is not just any gin, this is a Marks & Spencer snowglobe gin that replaces snow with 23-carat gold leaves and is festively clementine flavoured. Have you heard of a better present for a gin lover? Or even a gold lover for that matter! Basically, everyone.

The epic snowglobe gin was first released back in September - selling out straight away - and then was re-stocked in October, then November and now it's back in stock for December - but we would be quick if you want to get your hands on a bottle. The 70cl bottle of clementine gin has the festive scene of a wintery Christmas tree forest printed in the background so that when the bottle is shaken it looks like golden specs of snow are falling around the branches of the trees - and if that doesn't just scream Christmas, then we don't know what does. This limited-edition gin isn't available to buy online but it can be bought in stores for the affordable price of £15 - but it is expected to once again fly off the shelves so do not delay you fancy trying the tipple.

If clementine, snowglobe gin doesn't meet your Christmas needs, no fear, there's more. Marks & Spencer has also released its crowd-favourite Christmas gin, a dry gin that is infused with all your favourite Christmas spices - and it gets better. M&S's Christmas gin not only comes in the traditional 50cl bottle but also a 35cl bottle, a pre-mixed Christmas gin and tonic can and even the cutest 20cl bottle that double up as bubbles for your Christmas tree, yes really. The bubbles even come with a special ribbon so that you can hang them on your tree - it looks like we'll definitely be rocking around the Christmas this year!

