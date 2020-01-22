The Marks & Spencer Valentine's Dine In for Two deal has been revealed - and it includes 23-carat gold leaf

Still recovering from the Christmas spending season? Yeah, us too, and with Valentine’s Day just around the corner, it can feel like the tide is rising all over again. Whether you're hosting a valentine, a galentine or even a palentine dinner, M&S has got you covered. Launching this year’s Dine-In menu for two, good old Marks and Sparks has gone the extra mile — and we’re talking 23-carat gold leaf levels of extra!

For just £20, wine and dine your nearest and dearest with a starter, main, side, dessert, box of chocolates and a bottle of wine. Yes, you did read that right, M&S came to play this Valentine’s Day — and we’re here for it. With over 30 products included in the offer, lovebirds have 200 different menu combinations at their disposal, ready to score points across the board. From garlic prawn love hearts to the 'Nuts About You' cheesecake, butternut & red onion en-croutes to passion fruit mojito with edible gold-leaf, it’s hard not to fall in love with this Dine-In deal. And the best part? No food prep needed - although you might have to pause your Meg Ryan rom-com to turn the oven on.

Spend Valentine's evening indoors without spending a fortune and save up to £16.30 with this mind blowing bargain. We can’t wait to try the rump steak in peppercorn, or maybe the potato gratin dauphinois with a glass of bubbles? Our advice, wear your most generous waistband and kick back with a glass of the ‘From Mojito to You’ cocktail before cheersing to the weekend with your special one. The deal is available between 10 and 14 of February.