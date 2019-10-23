Marks & Spencer launches TRUFFLE ketchup and it has truffle lovers salivating Tomato ketchup but make it gourmet...

Truffle fans don't just like truffle they LOVE it. Similarly, pretty much everyone knows a ketchup fan who can't eat a meal without covering their food with half the tube. So what if we told you Marks & Spencer is releasing gourmet ketchup this Christmas, perfect for the ketchup lover in your life? Or how about a novelty truffle condiment ideal for that truffle obsessive you know and love? Well, M&S has done exactly that with its new truffle ketchup ideal for Christmas gifting if you know someone who loves truffle, ketchup or even better, both! Although it sounds like a pricey luxury item, this gourmet ketchup is only £3 meaning it's the perfect stocking filler, secret Santa gift or even Christmas dinner addition.

Oh but the fun doesn't stop there. Truffle fans, M&S has answered all your Christmas wishes and have gone a step further with its truffle condiments! It has released an entire truffle range. There will be the classic truffle oil and truffle balsamic glaze for £5, truffle salt for £3.80 and truffle mayonnaise for only £2.50 - that's very truffle addition you could ask for for just under £20!

If you're not a fan of truffle, don't worry, Christmas food will be available to order from 10 November. Bursting full of all your classic festive - and truffle-free - favourites from the all-important turkey, to the epic Yule Log and, of course, a Christmas Pudding. Marks' will also be selling its own unique additions such as handcrafted 'Ho Ho Ho' sausage rolls and an epic Christmas Colin the Caterpiller - looks like we will be buying the entirety of the M&S food hall this Christmas!