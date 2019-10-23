tuffle-range

Marks & Spencer launches TRUFFLE ketchup and it has truffle lovers salivating

Tomato ketchup but make it gourmet...

Harriet Keane

Truffle fans don't just like truffle they LOVE it. Similarly, pretty much everyone knows a ketchup fan who can't eat a meal without covering their food with half the tube. So what if we told you Marks & Spencer is releasing gourmet ketchup this Christmas, perfect for the ketchup lover in your life? Or how about a novelty truffle condiment ideal for that truffle obsessive you know and love? Well, M&S has done exactly that with its new truffle ketchup ideal for Christmas gifting if you know someone who loves truffle, ketchup or even better, both! Although it sounds like a pricey luxury item, this gourmet ketchup is only £3 meaning it's the perfect stocking filler, secret Santa gift or even Christmas dinner addition.

Oh but the fun doesn't stop there. Truffle fans, M&S has answered all your Christmas wishes and have gone a step further with its truffle condiments! It has released an entire truffle range. There will be the classic truffle oil and truffle balsamic glaze for £5, truffle salt for £3.80 and truffle mayonnaise for only £2.50 - that's very truffle addition you could ask for for just under £20!

If you're not a fan of truffle, don't worry, Christmas food will be available to order from 10 November. Bursting full of all your classic festive - and truffle-free - favourites from the all-important turkey, to the epic Yule Log and, of course, a Christmas Pudding. Marks' will also be selling its own unique additions such as handcrafted 'Ho Ho Ho' sausage rolls and an epic Christmas Colin the Caterpiller - looks like we will be buying the entirety of the M&S food hall this Christmas!

