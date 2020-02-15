Jamie Oliver shares video of son Buddy showing off impressive cooking skills – and they look so alike! The Naked Chef author has clearly taught his son well!

Jamie Oliver has shared a sweet video of his son preparing one of his favourite dishes – spag bowl! The famous chef's nine-year-old son certainly knows his stuff, and even advises any kids watching to "ask adults to supervise you" when using hot appliances – how smart! From grating carrots to stirring mince, Buddy has his "Buddy spag bowl" down to a T! You better watch out Jamie, by the looks of it, Buddy will soon have a show of his very own!

In the caption, Jamie proudly gushed about his son, and encouraged other parents to get their kids in the kitchen over the half term break. He wrote: "My little boy Buddy just loves getting stuck in in the kitchen. Do your kids? Buddy's bolognese is a great one to cook with them! Either this weekend, or during #HalfTerm, you gotta give this one a go. I’d love you to tag me in your pics and vids of you cooking together – I'd love to see!"

Jamie shared the video on Instagram

It's shaping up to be an exciting year for Jamie and his family. The doting dad announced in February to People magazine that he plans to marry wife Jools Oliver again for their 20th anniversary this summer – and we can imagine that the Olivers' nearest and dearest are in for quite the day.

The couple are planning to bring together 100 of their closet friends and family members, including their five children - Poppy, 17, Daisy, 16, Petal, ten, Buddy, nine, and River, three – for their second wedding, which the celebrity chef also plans to cook for.

"I'm going to cook some amazing food, maybe try and get people a little drunk in the night, definitely have a little disco. My wife loves to dance," Jamie told the magazine, adding: "It's not so much revolved around family structures, or aunties, and uncles, which our wedding was about. It's just about the people who we love the most; our nearest and our dearest. It's an opportunity to get everyone together just to say, 'thanks.'" Perhaps Buddy can help his dad out in the kitchen!

