Jamie Oliver has shared a shocking photo of the flood damage his aunt and uncle's Southend café has suffered. In the photo, shared on Instagram, Oliver's on the Beach restaurant can be seen surrounded by grey skies, and the little restaurant has been completely swarmed by water. The celebrity chef added the caption: "I gotta hand it to my Uncle Colin and my Untie [sic] Mary, they have always been grafters but this is true commitment to their customers! Still the best breakfast in Southend. Love you guys, Jamie."

The Olivers' restaurant was no doubt affected by Storm Ciara, which has been battering the UK over the past 48 hours.

But it's not all bad news for Jamie and his family, who are in for an exciting 2020. The doting dad announced in February to People magazine that he plans to marry wife Jools Oliver again for their 20th anniversary this summer – and we can imagine that the Olivers' nearest and dearest are in for quite the day.

The couple are planning to bring together 100 of their closet friends and family members, including their five children - Poppy, 17, Daisy, 16, Petal, ten, Buddy, nine, and River, three – for their second wedding, which the celebrity chef also plans to cook for.

"I'm going to cook some amazing food, maybe try and get people a little drunk in the night, definitely have a little disco. My wife loves to dance," Jamie told the magazine, adding: "It's not so much revolved around family structures, or aunties, and uncles, which our wedding was about. It's just about the people who we love the most; our nearest and our dearest. It's an opportunity to get everyone together just to say, 'thanks.'"

Jamie and Jools tied the knot for the first time on 24 June 2000, after dating for eight years. The couple married at All Saints Church in Rickling, Essex, and photos showed the couple leaving the historic church after their ceremony.

