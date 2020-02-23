Paris Hilton celebrates 39th birthday with decadent Barbie-themed cake

Paris Hilton turned 39 last week and she had the most amazing late birthday celebrations this weekend. The star opted for a 'sliving'-themed birthday party, which took place at what she called Slivington Manor in LA. Thought up by Paris herself, the term sliving is a combination of the words 'slaying' and 'living,' so it makes sense that she opted to centre her birthday bash around the word.

While every aspect of the night was incredible, from her dazzling silver outfit to the iridescent sports car, there was one particular detail that caught our eye - the cake! Granted, more than one delicious cake made an appearance during the evening, but the sliving-themed one was particularly show-stopping. The pink iced cake had a blonde Barbie lying on top surrounded by designer bags, a house with a slide, a jewelled flip phone, cute dogs, and the word 'sliving' written across the bottom. There were so many intricate details to take in, it certainly looked too good to eat! The creation was courtesy of Brittni Popp of Betchin Cakes who took to Instagram to share pictures of the final piece. "Happiest of Birthdays to THE PARTY GIRL @parishilton. It was an absolute DREAM making your birthday cake for you this year. SLIVING FOREVER. LOVE YOU TIMES A BILLION," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Paris' sister Nicky also presented the blonde beauty with another gorgeous cake, this one following a much more pared-back appearance. The two-tiered design was predominantly white with simple gold detailing at the top that gave the appearance of a princess tiara.

A video Paris posted on Instagram showed snippets of her star-studded bash, including the two cakes. To mark the occasion, the birthday girl wore a gorgeous sparkly silver mini dress and matching boots to ensure she stood out on the dancefloor. Celebrities who joined Paris for her birthday included Kim Kardashian, who could be seen greeting the star wearing a blue hooded jumper, Heidi Klum, and even LA Mayor Eric Garcetti. Fans were quick to share birthday messages on her social media, with one writing: "Happy BDay Gorgeous!!! May all your BDay wishes come true," while another added: "What a night."

