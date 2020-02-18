Wow! Giovanna Fletcher has shown us all up with her baking skills after she shared a snap of the beautiful birthday cake she made her son Buddy. The little boy, whom she shares with husband Tom Fletcher, turned four at the weekend and his mother ensured he celebrated in style with a five-tiered rainbow cake layered with buttercream icing and dusted with sprinkles.

Alongside a picture of herself holding her masterpiece, which had a slice missing to reveal the colourful sponges, she revealed the cake was her go-to recipe. "I’ve started making the boys birthday cakes... I’m not entirely sure why. I’ve made two so far (one for Max’s first birthday and then another for Buddy’s fourth birthday this weekend) and they’ve been exactly the same rainbow cake. The same," she joked in the caption. "The boys have loved them and thought I’m the coolest... Buzz turns six next month (can’t cope) and I’m wondering if he’ll realise I’m a one-trick pony if I pull the same recipe out of the bag." If it tastes as good as it looks, we can't imagine there'll be any complaints!

It appears fans shared the same sentiment, with many taking to the comments section to praise her impressive creation. Emmerdale actress Charlie Webb wrote: "They’ll just think it’s Mamas special cake. It can be your little tradition," while another commented: "That’s a pretty impressive cake to be fair! About 5 cakes in one. Multiple-trick pony for certain." Author Lindsey Kelk also joked: "Man, I can’t wait until you make one for my 40th in October."

Giovanna shares her passion for baking her kids' birthday cakes with the Duchess of Cambridge, who previously spoke to cooking legend Mary Berry about their family tradition. "I love making the cake," she said. "It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it." Kate shared more insights into her experiences of being a mum to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis with Giovanna on her podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby. During the talk, the royal opened up about experiencing mum guilt, stating: "Yes absolutely – and anyone who doesn't as a mother is actually lying! Yep – all the time, yep – and you know even this morning, coming to the nursery visit here – George and Charlotte were like 'Mummy how could you possibly not be dropping us off at school this morning?'"

