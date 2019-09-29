Holly Willoughby's son Chester turned 5 and his birthday cake is incredible – see photo! It's the cake of dreams

Now, that's a cake. The nation's favourite morning TV presenter Holly Willoughby has shared a snap of her son Chester's birthday cake and it's seriously impressive. Little Chester turned five on Sunday and the TV star treated us all to a picture of her son's scrummy-looking cake. We actually can't stop staring at it. Holly posted: "This beautiful boy turned 5 today... We love you Chester... so so much." And Chester is one lucky boy – his birthday cake is a two-tiered red sweetie creation decorated with pale yellow drizzle icing and all kinds of delicious goodies. It's made us feel all Charlie and the Chocolate Factory!

Photo credit: Instagram / Holly Willoughby

The cutest thing about Chester's amazing cake is his name placard on the top, in matching red. Holly's son certainly looks taken with the culinary masterpiece as he's seen reaching out for a candy stick in the snap. We can't imagine there's much of that cake left right now!

Holly's Instagram followers were just as mesmerised the cake as we are, with one posting: "Wow that cake! Happy birthday Chester." Holly's good friend, All Saints singer Nicole Appleton wrote: "Happy birthday gorgeous boy!! What a fantastic birthday cake!!!" and TV host Bradley Walsh said, "Chester!!! Happy Berfs Cockle!! Save some of those MAOAMS for me." Bradley was referring to the many Maoam sweets which lay on the cake.

Holly and her husband Dan Baldwin

One fan asked Holly: "Has he stopped bouncing off the walls with all that sugar?" while another said, "Aww I could go a slice of that right now. Happy birthday." We'd happily give Chester a helping hand with that supercake.

There's good news for Holly too. She can spend some extra birthday time with her family on Monday, as This Morning is cancelled to make way for the Scotland vs Samoa Rugby World Cup match on ITV. Oh well, at least she's got some cake to see her through…

