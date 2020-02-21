Just in time for Pancake Day, Marks & Spencer is re-launching its Percy Pig dessert sauce and we couldn’t be more excited! Having sold out in January, this hugely-popular sweet treat will be making its way back onto the shelves of M&S stores across the UK, making for a perfect edition to your pancakes. Delicious on pretty much anything, consumers can ‘percify’ everything and anything - from ice cream to cupcakes, pancakes to crepes for just £2 - and it’s suitable for vegetarians. Our recommendation? Beat the queues and get down to M&S ASAP - remember, this stuff practically flies off the shelves.

Pretty in pink, we like to imagine fluffy pancakes worthy of a Pinterest board, decorated with vibrant strawberries and melted chocolate all topped off with Percy Pig dessert sauce for a gorgeous aesthetic. Whether you’re a lover of sugar and lemon, maple syrup, blueberries or borderline obsessive amounts of nutella on your pancakes, it’s time to get creative and add something special to this year’s recipes. Go big or go home!

Don’t feel like flipping your own pancakes this year? No judgement here - save yourself the hassle and head to one of M&S’ signature cafes where you can pick up a plate of perfect pancakes topped with the delicious Percy Sauce and Percy Pig sweets - priced at £2 per portion. Catering for every kind of pancake lover - those who love to cook pancakes and those who prefer to eat them (we feel you) - customers have the option to either take home a bottle of this pretty pink sauce to add to their own creations or to simply stop by an M&S cafe for a much needed sweet treat. Sounds good to us!

For anyone gearing up to take on the Easter period, once you’ve had your fill of Percy Pig pancakes, why not check out Marks & Spencer’s range of chocolate eggs and hot cross buns.

