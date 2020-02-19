Sir Richard Branson's granddaughter has been treated to the most epic birthday cake we've ever seen! The 69-year-old's son Sam Branson really went all out to celebrate his little girl, Eva-Deia's fifth birthday on Wednesday. Revealing that the family are currently in Nag Shampa Bali, Sam shared a photo of the mouth-watering dessert, which is covered in a variety of popcorn flavours, edible flowers and a multi-coloured wafer biscuit rim. Wrapped in a blue bow, Sam captioned the delicious-looking image: "Happy 5th birthday to our wonderful Eva-Deia. Can’t believe how the time has flown. You are such a bright, creative, empathetic, sensitive and strong girl and I’m so proud to be your dad!"

Sam Branson went all out for his daughter's fifth birthday cake

He added: "I’ll never forget saying to you 'darling I love your character'... and you replied 'I’m not a carrot daddy!' Of course you would ask for a rainbow popcorn cake on your b day. Love you on this special day and all days... with all that I am." Sam and his wife Isabella, whose half-sister is Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas, became parents for the first time in February 2015, with Sam's dad Richard announcing the arrival of Eva-Deia one week after her birth.

"Delighted to share the wonderful news that Isabella and Sam are the proud parents of a new baby girl: Eva-Deia Branson," wrote Sir Richard. "She was born at 4.39pm on February 19th, weighing 7.14oz." The multi-billionaire businessman, who became a grandfather for the first time in December 2014 when his daughter Holly gave birth to twins Etta and Artie, added that he and his wife couldn't believe their joy at having three new additions to the family. "Joan and I are the luckiest grandparents alive to have three beautiful healthy grandkids in the space of two months," he wrote. "And Bellie’s parents Mary Gaye and Jo are equally ecstatic."

Sam Branson and wife Isabella welcomed daughter Eve-Deia in February 2015

Sam and Isabella, who tied the knot in March 2013, gave their little girl a name close to their hearts. "They decided to name the baby after Sam’s grandmother Eve," explained Richard, referring to his 96-year-old mother Eve Branson. "And one of the most beautiful villages in the world, Deia in Majorca. We spent many happy times there as a family at our little hotel La Residencia, and funnily enough Holly also loved the name before deciding upon the equally beautiful Etta and Artie. Perfect names for perfect babies!"

