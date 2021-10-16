Tom and Giovanna Fletcher's kids' playroom has to be seen to be believed - photo The Strictly star has three children

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant Tom Fletcher and his wonderful family are clearly loving life in their brand new home! The McFly star, who lives with his wife and former I'm a Celebrity champion Giovanna Fletcher and their children, recently moved into their new abode and celebrated the occasion with a gorgeous snap of his beloved in the garden with the caption: "Home sweet home."

While we can't wait to see more of inside the new Fletcher home, we have been lucky to enjoy gorgeous snaps of their previous house over the years – and they had the best playroom we have ever seen! Tom previously revealed an inside look...

Full of toys and instruments, the room featured red walls and its very own sofa, but most impressive of all was the massive home cinema setup that sons Buzz, Buddy and Max could be seen watching Star Wars on.

The giant projector screen took up almost an entire wall, and was flanked by three huge speakers that no doubt provide top-notch surround sound, making it the perfect hideaway for Giovanna and Tom's children. We bet their three boys are hoping for a playroom that is just as epic in their new home!

The photo was shared last year and ever since the proud parents have been posting glimpses of their lovely family on social media. But more recently, Tom has been taking time away from parenting duties in the hope of another successful week the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom.

Tom previously shared this photo from the kids playroom

After a brief hiatus from week two due to a positive COVID-19 test, him and partner Amy Dowden came back and wowed audiences with an epic jive for movie week, and this Saturday they're hoping to score high with their foxtrot.

Although, it seems they did get off on the wrong foot when Tom accidentally revealed their dance too early during an appearance on It Takes Two. Tom wrote in an Instagram caption: "Ready for @bbcstrictly It Takes Two with @amy_dowden, talking about our jive and our first ballroom dance this Saturday (the one I may have accidentally revealed earlier."

A fan wrote in response: "Haha sorry but I loved your face when you realized you shouldn't say it!!" as another said: "This team has much potential and cannot wait to see your first Ballroom dance this week and good luck with the training for the Foxtrot."

