Rochelle Humes' daughter's cake has to be seen to be believed The This Morning star's youngest daughter Valentina turned three on Tuesday

It's not every day your youngest daughter turns three, so to celebrate, Rochelle Humes pulled out all the stops to make sure little Valentina had a birthday to remember – and a cake that was almost bigger than she is! The This Morning star threw her daughter a Spiderman-themed birthday party, complete with husband Marvin dressing up as the famed web-slinger, a huge bouncy castle, lots of presents, and a delicious-looking cake. Valentina even wore her own Spiderman-inspired outfit for the weekend celebrations, which included a red and blue tulle skirt. So cute!

Rochelle and Marvin Humes' daughter Valentina turned three on Tuesday

What really caught our eye though was indeed the cake. A four-tiered treat that was decorated to perfection. The bottom tier was decorated in light blue icing and covered in multiple-sized black and white paper made to look like buildings. The second tier was covered in red and black icing to emulate Spiderman's costume, while the third and fourth tiers looked like concrete with "Happy 3rd Birthday Valentina" written across them in white icing. Finally, a little Spiderman figure was placed on top.

Valentina had an amazing Spiderman-themed birthday cake

MORE: Rochelle Humes on the sweet bond between her and Holly Willloughby's daughters

Sharing her delight over the successful party, Rochelle shared a series of images to Instagram, and thanked all those who helped to make Valentina's birthday such an unforgettable event. She wrote: "Yesterday we threw our little Spider Chick a 3rd Birthday party with lots of her little friends and favourite people. She had the best day ever and slept in until 9am today which is unheard of for her. I just can't believe my smallest baby is going to be 3 on Tuesday. Thank you so much for to @neribaeventstyling for ALWAYS helping me throw the best parties for my babies... @mlbespokecakes for Valle's cake of dreams... And to @letspartykidsuk for the biggest bouncy castle I ever did see (not an ad I paid for this just brilliant service and lovely people from small businesses)."

MORE: Rochelle Humes shares adorable video of daughter Valentina's new talent - watch

The Humes' had a wonderful celebration for Valentina

Rochelle and Marvin also share daughter Alaia-Mai, six, who looked to be having just as much fun as her younger sister. With her seventh birthday coming up in May, we can't wait to see what incredible celebration her parents come up with for her!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.