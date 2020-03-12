David Beckham is a huge fan of this bakery – and the menu will blow your mind! This pie shop is our foodie heaven

This story has us wanting a huge slice of salted caramel pie - immediately. The lovely David Beckham just shared his recommendation for a must-visit pie shop – and by the looks of the menu, we'd have to agree. The father-of-four is currently in Miami, for his new role as owner of the Miami football team and stopped by a bakery called Fireman Derek's for a bite to eat. The star shared a photo of the shop on his Instagram Stories which sees him with two firemen beneath the baker's menu board. David wrote: "Amazing pies and cakes @fdpies."

The bakery must be something special if known foodie David is giving it a thumbs up, so we had to investigate. Fireman Derek's is family own, specialising in handcrafted pies, cakes, cheesecakes, cookies and 'decadent desserts' says its website. They offer over 50 unique flavours in their original bakes, selling both sweet desserts and savoury pies.

Signature pie flavours include the Key Lime, made with condensed milk, egg yolks and freshly squeezed juice from nearly two pounds of local key limes, and the Salty Monkey - combining chocolate ganache, white chocolate peanut butter mousse, bananas and pretzels. Then there's the Cookie Monster with a chocolate chip crust and a layer of crushed Oreo cookies, topped with plain cheesecake and finished off with pralines, whipped cream, chopped chocolate chip cookies, caramel and Ghirardelli chocolate sauce. Wow.

On the savoury side, you can pick up a chicken pot pie, mac 'n' cheese pie or spinach and feta pie, to name a few.

We're also blown away by a whole new concept – the pie and cake shake. Let's just think about that for a minute. A pie and a cake in a milkshake. The bakery takes a pie, cake or cheesecake and blends it together with ice cream, finally topping it with whipped cream. We can only imagine the divine experience.

With a menu like this, it's no wonder David stopped by. Now we're hungry…