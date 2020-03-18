It's Mother's Day this Sunday and whether you are seeing your own mum for the special day or having a relaxing day at home yourself, this recipe for chouxnuts with Chantilly cream filling is just the thing for a little indulgent tea-time treat. Star baker Juliet Sear told HELLO!: "I love these light and airy pastries…they are similar to an éclair but by piping them in a circle, they look like doughnuts. So cute! They are so pretty when decorated with edible flowers, these are a perfect bake for Mothers day!"

JULIET SEAR'S CHOUXNUTS

Equipment needed: baking tray/s, circle for drawing around (I used a few cookie cutters), large plastic piping bag

INGREDIENTS

For the choux pastry:

225g water

110g butter

130g plain flour

225g free-range egg

Pinch of salt

2 tbs caster sugar

For the Chantilly cream

300 ml double cream

2 tbsp icing sugar

2 tsp vanilla bean paste

For the fondant icing topping

300g fondant icing sugar

Water and food colouring of your choice (I used a cream colour)

Edible flowers of your choice

Bake these fabulous chouxnuts for your mum on Mother's Day

INSTRUCTIONS

For the choux pastry

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 190℃ and prepare two baking trays with parchment paper.

Step 2

In a pan, heat the water, sugar, salt and butter until completely melted. Add the flour and beat well on the heat for 4-5 mins until the dough comes away from the edges of the pan easily.

Step 3

Transfer the dough into a bowl and leave to cool for 2-3 mins.

Step 4

Slowly add the egg bit-by-bit beating well until the choux is the right consistency. It should be stiff but when you spoon it up in the air it should easily drop off the spoon.

Step 5

Put the choux paste into a piping bag with a medium to large round nozzle. Draw around a circular cutter (size of your choice, I use a 6cm don’t go too big as they will puff up) onto the parchment paper, flip the paper over and then pipe the circles of choux.

Step 6

Place the trays into the oven; spray some water onto the base of the oven before shutting the door (this creates a steamy environment in the oven which helps the pastry to rise). Bake for 25-35 mins; do not open the door of the oven until at least 25 mins into baking as the chouxnuts with collapse.

Step 7

Transfer the chouxnuts to a wire rack to cool.

For the cream filling

Step 1

In a bowl, whisk 300ml of double cream with the icing sugar vanilla to soft peak stage, taking care not to over whip.

Step 2

Poke a hole into the base of your chouxnuts with a small knife and then pipe in the cream until you can feel that the chouxnuts are full. You can feel them getting heavy in your hand. Leave the chouxnuts to one side.

For the fondant

Step 1

To make the fondant, weigh 300g fondant icing sugar and slowly add water 1 tsp. at a time until you have a thick icing consistency. (You can colour the icing at this stage if you want to).

Step 2

Using a piping bag, pipe a ring onto the chouxnuts and tap them on the surface to help the icing settle. Then decorate with edible flowers of your choice.

These are best eaten fresh but will keep in the fridge for 2 days, but the pastry will lose its crispness.

Visit julietsear.co.uk for more delicious recipes.