Fancy baking something tasty to left your spirits during self-isolation? Then this chocolate orange cheesecake may be just the thing – and its ingredients are sugar-free and plant-based, meaning everyone can enjoy the delicious treat. The recipe is by Cordon Bleu-trained chef Justine Murphy, author of the mymuybueno cookbook which is available to pre-order now. Justine says the cheesecake is: "For all the chocolate orange lovers out there, you will absolutely adore this."

CHOCOLATE ORANGE CHEESECAKE

Serves 8

INGREDIENTS

For the base

100g pecans

100g almonds

80g desiccated coconut

2 tbsp cacao powder

100g Medjool dates, pitted

1 tsp vanilla powder

Pinch of Himalayan salt

100g brown rice syrup or maple syrup

For the filling

400g cashews, soaked in water overnight

100g brown rice syrup or maple syrup

6 tbsp carton coconut milk

70g cacao powder

Pinch of Himalayan salt

100g cacao butter

100ml fresh orange juice

1 tsp orange extract

For the topping

1 orange

INSTRUCTIONS

For the base

Step 1

Line a 20cm cake tin with parchment paper.

Step 2

In the food processor, blend the pecans and almonds into small pieces. Add all the other ingredients and process until well combined and sticky.

Step 3

Press the mixture firmly and evenly into the base of the tin so it’s well compacted and place in the freezer to firm up.

For the filling

Step 1

Drain and rinse the cashews, discarding the soaking water, then blitz them in the processor with the syrup, coconut milk, cacao and salt.

Step 2

In a saucepan, melt your cacao butter until it becomes liquid. Add this to the processor last and continue to blend until the mixture is smooth and creamy.

Step 3

Add the orange juice and extract and then blend again until well incorporated.

Step 4

Pour the filling over the base and tap the whole tin down on the counter firmly to release any air bubbles and help to distribute it evenly in the tin.

Step 5

Place the cheesecake back into the freezer and leave overnight to completely firm up. Remove from the freezer at least 10minutes before you wish to serve the cheesecake, allowing it ample time to thaw and be easy to cut.

For the topping

Step 1

Before serving, zest the orange directly over the cheesecake so that the oils and juice release over the cake. Cover it generously, being careful not to include any white pith as this is bitter

