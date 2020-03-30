David Beckham suffers an injury in the kitchen – and Harper Beckham comes to the rescue! Mum Victoria Beckham was on hand to capture the moment

David and Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper is becoming quite the budding chef! The eight-year-old was caught on camera assisting her dad as he made the family a delicious beef ragu rigatoni from Hello Fresh on Sunday, and even came to the rescue when David injured his hand. Victoria shared a sweet clip on her Instagram Stories, showing Harper tenderly putting a plaster on her dad’s index finger. "First injury is a fact," Victoria captioned the moment.

WATCH: David Beckham injures himself in the kitchen while cooking with daughter Harper

Lockdown has meant David and Victoria have both been exploring their culinary sides – although, by her own admission, the former Spice Girl prefers cleaning the dishes to actual cooking. She delighted fans last week by documenting their attempts to bake their first cake together – a lemon drizzle.

At one point she burst into laughter when a suspicious noise could be heard in the background. "That was the dog! That was the dog making that noise!" she laughed, with David retorting: "Darling, don't lie. Seriously, we know you had baked beans for lunch." "Oh my god, stop!" Victoria replied, laying the blame firmly with the family's spaniel, Fig.

David and Victoria pictured with their four children

The Beckhams are holed up at their Cotswold country home with three of their four children; Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and Harper. Eldest son Brooklyn, meanwhile, is in lockdown in the US due to the travelling restrictions put in place amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Taking to her Instagram Stories last week, Victoria shared Brooklyn's latest post about his Icon Magazine photoshoot. "We are all missing @BrooklynBeckham so much as he remains in lockdown in the US," she wrote. "Seeing this self-portrait he did for @ico_n brought a smile to all our faces this morning!" In July 2018, it was reported that 21-year-old Brooklyn – an avid photographer - quit his New York photography course at Parsons School of Design because he "missed" his family in the UK.

