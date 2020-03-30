The Queen's favourite teatime cake revealed! Her Majesty likes to take this cake with her to Windsor for the weekend

We're huge fans of yummy chocolate cake here at HELLO! – I mean, who isn't really? – and during these tough times in lockdown, a sweet treat is just what we need as a pick-me-up. Her Majesty the Queen is a huge fan of one particular type of cake, and it sounds pretty delicious. Back in 2017, former royal chef Darren McGrady told us that the monarch adores chocolate biscuit cake – so much so that its leftovers have been packaged up and sent to Windsor Castle so she can enjoy them over a weekend.

Darren revealed: "The royal chefs send a whole cake up to Her Majesty every day for tea. She will sometimes take a slice and then it is never seen at the royal table again. [The cake is sent to the staff for their afternoon tea.]

The Queen's favourite teatime cake

"The chocolate biscuit cake is the only cake that goes up to the royal table every day until it has all gone – sometimes this means it following her to Windsor Castle for the weekend," Darren revealed. "I remember as a young chef travelling from Paddington to Windsor one Friday morning with a half-eaten chocolate biscuit cake packed neatly and tightly in a biscuit tin, and wrapped in Clingfilm, perched on my knee with the fear of God in me that I would lose or drop the thing! It was her favourite. And when Prince William first tried it, he loved it and then requested it as his groom's cake [at the Royal wedding in 2011]."

On Darren's website, theroyalchef.com, he reveals that the 'rich dark chocolate cake has a lovely crunchy texture thanks to the addition of classic English cookies called Rich tea biscuits'. The cake is finished off with a layer of chocolate frosting.

The delicious chocolate biscuit cake

Darren worked at Buckingham Palace for 11 years, before moving to Kensington Palace for a further four. He previously told HELLO! that the Queen "never was a foodie" - unlike her husband Prince Philip – and that she preferred to stick to the same dishes.

He also revealed that each week, a red leather-bound book of menus, written in French, would be sent to the Queen for her to check over. "She would put a line through the ones she didn't want," Darren said. "Sometimes she'd put a line through it all and put something different, like if she was having dinner with Prince Andrew, his favourite was crème brulee with Sandringham oranges."

