The Queen's boozy Christmas pudding recipe revealed by royal chefs Want a non-alcoholic version? The royal chef's have the best substitute...

With just weeks to go until Christmas, many people have been preparing their Christmas sweet treats, including the royals!

The Queen's royal chefs have shared the monarch's traditional Christmas pudding recipe on her official Instagram page to mark Stir-up Sunday, which is the last Sunday before the season of Advent.

"Today is Stir-up Sunday: traditionally the day when home cooks ‘stir up’ their Christmas pudding mixture on the Sunday before the Advent season - and the countdown to Christmas - begins.

"This year, chefs in the Royal kitchens have shared their recipe for a traditional Christmas pudding. We hope that some of you enjoy making it in your own homes," the caption read.

While Her Majesty's boozy recipe includes beer, dark rum and brandy, the chefs revealed that those who are looking for a non-alcoholic version can use orange juice or cold tea instead. So if you've forgotten to drink your brew during the baking process, it may come in handy!

Following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the UK entering into its second lockdown, it is not known whether the Queen and her family will be able to celebrate the festive holiday in their usual way, which includes attending the Christmas Day church service in Sandringham.

But, if nothing else, at least the 94-year-old will still be able to tuck into her tasty Christmas dessert.

Feeling in the Christmas spirit? Keep reading to see how to make not one but TWO 1kg puddings the Queen and royal family normally enjoy at Sandringham...

The Queen's traditional Christmas pudding recipe

INGREDIENTS:

250g raisins

250g currants

185g sultanas

150g mixed peel

250g suet or vegetarian suet

250g breadcrumbs

90g flour

12g mixed spice

2 whole eggs

180g demerara sugar

275ml beer

40ml dark rum

40ml brandy

INSTRUCTIONS:

1) Combine the dry ingredients in a mixing bowl.

2) Stir in the eggs and liquid.

3) Press the mix into greased pudding basins and cover with a circle of parchment paper. Cover basins with muslin or foil and place puddings into a deep saucepan.

4) Fill with water up to ¾ of the pudding basin height. Cover with foil and steam for 6 hours, refilling the water if necessary.

5) Once cooled, wrap the puddings well and keep in a cool dry place until Christmas.

6) Wondering how to serve the dessert? Next to the video providing a step-by-step tutorial, the caption read: "On Christmas Day, reheat your pudding in a bain-marie for 3-4 hours. Remove from the basin using a rounded knife or palette knife, flip out onto a plate, garnish or flambé and serve with brandy sauce and cream."

