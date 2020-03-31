How to bake posh chocolate chip cookies that will make lockdown a whole lot better 

Leanne Bayley
Baking ideas for you! Calling all biscuit lovers, boy have we got a treat for you. Pastry Chef Gaëtan Fiard, who has worked at some of Paris’ top starred establishments (including Terre Blanche in France), has revealed the ultimate chocolate chip cookie recipe that will be passed down for generations to come.
Ingredients for chocolate chip cookies
Serves around 20 cookies
- 100g brown sugar
- 50g coconut sugar
- 5g sea salt
- 200g flour
- 2g baking powder
- 75g chocolate chips
- 100g butter
- 1 egg
How to make chocolate chip cookies
Step 1: Soften the butter in a bowl
Step 2: Add in all your cookie ingredients
Step 3: Mix it all
Step 4: Scoop the dough into balls of 25g each
Step 5: Bake for 6 minutes at 180°C. Midway through cooking, make sure you rotate your baking tray to give an even bake
Step 6: Serve and devour
