How to bake posh chocolate chip cookies that will make lockdown a whole lot better Moreish cookies for your afternoon treats…

Calling all biscuit lovers, boy have we got a treat for you. Pastry Chef Gaëtan Fiard, who has worked at some of Paris’ top starred establishments (including Terre Blanche in Provence), has revealed the ultimate chocolate chip cookie recipe that will be passed down for generations to come. Want to know the best bit? The baking recipe is pretty simple - and it won't require a tonne of ingredients.

Ingredients for chocolate chip cookies

Serves around 20 cookies

100g brown sugar

50g coconut sugar

5g sea salt

200g flour

2g baking powder

75g chocolate chips

100g butter

1 egg

How to make chocolate chip cookies

Step 1: Soften the butter in a bowl

Step 2: Add in all your cookie ingredients

Step 3: Mix it all

Step 4: Scoop the dough into balls of 25g each

Step 5: Bake for 6 minutes at 180°C. Midway through cooking, make sure you rotate your baking tray to give an even bake

Step 6: Serve and devour

