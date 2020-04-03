How to get a government food package: your questions answered The first free food parcels are on their way

If you have been identified by the NHS as clinically vulnerable, you'll be expecting a delivery of a government food package shortly. But with so many news updates on help during the coronavirus pandemic, it can be hard to know what's what and whether you qualify. We've answered some of the key questions with information on what to do if you haven't received a letter but think you qualify…

Who qualifies for a government food package?

The NHS has identified 1.5million people in the UK who are at higher risk of severe illness if they contract coronavirus and advised them to stay at home for 12 weeks. At the time of writing, 900,000 vulnerable people have received letters from the NHS giving them guidance this week. The letter gives these vulnerable people instructions on how to register on a Government website if they need support getting essential food supplies.

Once you register on the government website, you will be assessed as to whether you are eligible for a food parcel to be delivered to your home. Delivery of parcels has already begun and your information will be passed to food retailers to prioritise you for home delivery slots.

I haven't received a government food package letter – what should I do?

If you think you fall into the clinically vulnerable category but haven't received a letter, the advice from the government is to contact your GP for further help. Before you do this, register on the government's website to see if you qualify at gov.uk/coronavirus-extremely-vulnerable

The food parcels will contain essential supplies

How often will the boxes be delivered?

The food boxes will be delivered to you once a week, and it should be on the same day each week. The first 50,000 parcels are being delivered over the coming week to those most at risk. Groceries will be delivered by food distributors who are working with supermarkets.

What do the boxes contain?

The packages contain items such as coffee, tea, pasta, tinned goods, cereal, potatoes, two types of fruit and other basic supplies such as loo roll.

How do I get my medical prescription?

Medicines will be delivered by community pharmacies. If you haven't received any information on this, contact your local council for help. You can also contact your GP.

