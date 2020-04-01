How to secure a Sainsbury's home delivery slot for a vulnerable person All the steps you need to take, plus a phone number to call for help…

As we continue to navigate these tricky times during the coronavirus pandemic, many of us will be in the same boat - trying to ensure everyone in the family has all the vital essentials in their cupboards. If you're keen to help the elderly relative (or neighbour) in your life, and help them organise a home delivery slot at Sainsbury's, we have all the details.

After Prime Minister Boris Johnson told elderly and vulnerable people to take themselves out of society for three months, Sainsbury’s said it would be giving disabled and elderly customers priority on its online delivery system, and the supermarket also opens only to the elderly and vulnerable for its first hour of trading.

But if it's a home delivery slot you're after for an elderly or vulnerable person, this is what you need to do:

Follow instructions from the text message or letter you received to register as vulnerable on the HMRC website. If you didn't get contacted, you can register at gov.uk.

If you haven't been contacted by Sainsbury's already, then you should be soon, but there is a phone number to call for the Careline should you need it. Understandably, Sainsbury's is currently experiencing high levels of demand for the service, but the number to call is 0800 328 1700 and is available Monday to Sunday 8am - 11pm.

You'll need to sign up ASAP for an account if you are not an existing Sainsbury’s customer as we’ve heard today could be the last day for this. We are awaiting confirmation from the store.

Sainsbury’s boss Mike Coupe said: "Many of you have written to me to tell me you are elderly or vulnerable and are struggling to book online delivery slots. We are doing our absolute best to offer online delivery slots to elderly, disabled and vulnerable customers. These customers have priority over all slots. Our customer Careline has been inundated with requests from elderly and vulnerable customers – we have had one year’s worth of contacts in two weeks."

Sainsbury’s has introduced policies restricting customers to only three of any grocery item or cleaning product, and Mike shut down the cafes and fresh food counters in order to redeploy staff elsewhere in stores.

Sainsbury's shopping times you need to know about:

7:30am - 8am Monday to Saturday will be reserved for NHS and social care workers following customer feedback

8am - 9am every Monday, Wednesday and Friday will be reserved for elderly customers.

The supermarket is asking customers in-store to stand one metre away from colleagues wherever possible and pay with card rather than cash at tills.

