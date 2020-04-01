Wagamama's top chef is teaching us how to cook chicken katsu curry - so mark your diary Get those chopsticks ready…

Are you having wagamama withdrawals? Join the club - we're missing our weekly pan-Asian fix, but we have some excellent news, wagamama has launched 'wok from home' - a simple home cookery guide to help feed the nation during the coronavirus. The free online pan asian cookery lessons will be presented by executive chef Steve Mangleshot, and the first official video will go live Wednesday 8 April and Friday 10 April with all videos hosted on Facebook, Instagram, IGTV and on YouTube.

Wagamama chicken katsu curry, photographed by Howard Shooter for Wagamama: Feed Your Soul, published by Kyle Books, £12

Steve has been with the restaurant for over twenty years and will take all the wannabe chefs through the basics of wagamama’s delicious dishes. We're talking katsu curry, bang bang cauliflower, ramens to more complicated dishes. Ultimately, after lockdown, we'll be culinary geniuses.

RELATED: 25 things you can do to keep yourself busy during self-isolation

Steve said: "This is the first time in 20 years that I’ve gone this long without cooking wagamama food and to be honest, I’m missing it. So, I thought I'd bring the wagamama kitchen home so we can all get our wagamama fix!

"The production value might not be up to our usual standard as it will be shot on an iPhone 11 but to be honest we’re making this up as we go along! My wife is the producer/director and my kids are the sous chefs. So it’s gonna be interesting!"

MORE: Who's bored of cooking?! 10 celebrity chefs we'd love to be on lockdown with

The free wok from home series can be seen on Wednesdays (Waga Wednesdays) where Steve will launch a recipe video and Fridays where Steve will launch a store cupboard cooking challenge which will see him make new dishes with few ingredients.

The first episode will start off with everyone’s favourite... katsu curry.

The following episodes will cover a whole host of recipes from yaki soba to wok-fried greens.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.